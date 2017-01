THIS WEEKEND ON 101.1 THE WIZ, THE BATTLE IS ON..IT’S A ‘TEAM CHRIS BROWN VS TEAM SOULJA BOY’ WINNING WEEKEND!

ALL WEEKEND LONG, AT THE TOP OF EACH HOUR WE WILL PLAY A CHRIS BROWN SONG & A SOULJA BOY SONG BACK TO BACK. THEN YOU WILL DECIDE WHO WILL BE THE CHAMPION BY LOGGING ONTO WIZNATION.COM TO CAST YOUR VOTE. PLUS LISTEN TO WIN FESTIVAL OF LAUGHS TIX STARRING MIKE EPPS, BRUCE BRUCE AND RICKEY SMILEY FEB 4TH AT THE CINTAS CENTER.

REP YOUUR TEAM ON IG & TWITTER AT WIZNATIONCINCY LET US KNOW WHO’S THE LIVEST-

ARE YOU TEAM CHRIS BROWN OR ARE YOU TEAM SOULJA BOY?

THE BATTLES IS ON….