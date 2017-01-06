Fatal Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Fatal Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Nia Noelle
Shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty


Nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, a senior federal official said, and a suspect is in custody. The airport said the incident was in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2. Terminal 2 was evacuated.  One person is being reported dead.


 

