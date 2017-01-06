Fatal Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

22 reads Leave a comment
Nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, a senior federal official said, and a suspect is in custody. The airport said the incident was in the baggage claim area at Terminal 2. Terminal 2 was evacuated. One person is being reported dead.
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016
1. Debbie Reynolds, 84Source:Getty 1 of 50
2. Carrie Fisher, 60Source:Getty 2 of 50
3. Ricky Harris, 54Source:Instagram 3 of 50
4. George Michael, 53Source:Getty 4 of 50
5. Alan Thicke, 69Source:Getty 5 of 50
6. John Glenn, 95Source:Getty 6 of 50
7. Ron Glass, 71Source:Getty 7 of 50
8. Fidel Castro, 90Source:Getty 8 of 50
9. Edgar "Dooky" Chase Jr., 889 of 50
10. Colonel Abrams, 67Source:Getty 10 of 50
11. Florence Henderson, 82Source:Getty 11 of 50
12. Sharon Jones, 60Source:Getty 12 of 50
13. David Mancuso, 7213 of 50
14. Gwen Ifill, 61Source:Getty 14 of 50
15. Leonard Cohen, 82Source:Getty 15 of 50
16. Rod Temperton, 66Source:Instagram 16 of 50
17. Arnold Palmer, 87Source:Instagram, Getty 17 of 50
18. Nicole MilfieSource:Instagram 18 of 50
19. Gene Wilder, 83Source:Getty 19 of 50
20. George Curry, 69Source:Instagram 20 of 50
21. John McLaughlin, 89Source:Getty 21 of 50
22. Inez Kaiser, 98Source:Instagram 22 of 50
23. James Alan McPherson, 72Source:Instagram 23 of 50
24. Gary Marshall, 81Source:Getty 24 of 50
25. Jack Gravely, 72Source:Instagram 25 of 50
26. Bernie Worrell, 72Source:Getty 26 of 50
27. Christina Grimmie, 22Source:Getty 27 of 50
28. Muhammad Ali, 74Source:Getty 28 of 50
29. Morley Safer, 84Source:Getty 29 of 50
30. Prince, 57Source:Getty 30 of 50
31. David Gest, 62Source:Getty 31 of 50
32. Phife Dawg, 4532 of 50
33. Daryl Coley, 6033 of 50
34. Bob Adelman, 8534 of 50
35. Gil Hill, 8435 of 50
36. Tony Burton, 7836 of 50
37. Vanity, 5737 of 50
38. Maurice White, 7438 of 50
39. Abe Vigoda, 94Source:Getty 39 of 50
40. Natalie Cole, 65Source:Getty 40 of 50
41. David Bowie, 69Source:Getty 41 of 50
42. Nicholas Caldwell, 71Source:Getty 42 of 50
43. Monford "Monte" Merrill Irvin, 96Source:Getty 43 of 50
44. Glenn Frey, 67Source:Getty 44 of 50
45. Rene Angelil, 73Source:Getty 45 of 50
46. Craig Strickland, 29Source:Instagram 46 of 50
47. Robert Stigwood, 81Source:Getty 47 of 50
48. Otis Clay, 73Source:Getty 48 of 50
49. Dan Haggerty, 74Source:Getty 49 of 50
50. Alan Rickman, 69Source:Getty 50 of 50
