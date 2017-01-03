OnAirWithKingSharif Phresher Ft. Remy ma – “Wait A Minute RMX” (Video)

Phresher has been crushing the game with his popular track “Wait a minute” and now it get’s even better to know that there is an official remix for the song. Watch Phresher’s Wait A Minute Remix Video which includes Remy Ma and bunch of your favorites who appear in the video. Young M.A. Uncle Murda and of course Papoose came through for a cameo showing that Brooklyn support for Phresher. Check the “Wait A Minute Remix” video below.

