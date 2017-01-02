Uncategorized
Praise Break: Hip-Hop Preacher Eric Thomas On What We Owe To Ourselves [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley knows that sometimes people feel a little downtrodden and discouraged. He was extremely inspired when he first heard this moving speech from Eric Thomas, “the hip-hop preacher,” about what we owe to ourselves. Listen to the audio player to hear the motivating speech in the latest Praise Break!

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

