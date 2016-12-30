CLOSE
WALMART AND AMAZON DELIVERED WITH LAWSUIT FROM RUN -DMC

30th Annual Grammy Awards

Source: Images Press / Getty

Run-DMC Files $50 Million Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Against Amazon & Wal-Mart (Video)

NBC reports that the retail outlets are accused of illegally “advertising, selling, manufacturing, promoting and distributing multiple products” in the group’s trademarked name.

