What’s Trending Fasho!!!

2 days ago

Check out whats trending on Social media 

 

Trey Songz- Arrested in Detroit

Debbie Reynolds: The Hollywood legend died one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Aggie: Some on Twitter are remembering Debbie Reynolds not for Singing in the Rain, but for the 1998 Disney Channel movie Halloweentown, in which she played Grandma Aggie.

Eddie Long: The bishop’s dramatic weight loss has sparked concerns about his health.

Hrithik Roshan and Lisa Haydon: A Vogue India cover featuring the Bollywood actor and the model has gone viral.

Melissa McCarthy: The actress showed off her dramatic weight loss at a recent Los Angeles Lakers game.

Ariana Grande: An encounter with a fan left the singer feeling “sick and objectified.”

#RussellAthleticBowl: Fans are tweeting about the West Virginia-Miami football game.

 

Trey Songz, Ray J, Brandy & More At Toxic Day Party (PHOTOS)

Trey Songz, Ray J, Brandy & More At Toxic Day Party (PHOTOS)

Trey Songz, Ray J, Brandy & More At Toxic Day Party (PHOTOS)

 

