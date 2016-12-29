What’s Trending Fasho!!!

Check out whats trending on Social media
Trey Songz- Arrested in Detroit
Debbie Reynolds: The Hollywood legend died one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.
Aggie: Some on Twitter are remembering Debbie Reynolds not for Singing in the Rain, but for the 1998 Disney Channel movie Halloweentown, in which she played Grandma Aggie.
Eddie Long: The bishop’s dramatic weight loss has sparked concerns about his health.
Hrithik Roshan and Lisa Haydon: A Vogue India cover featuring the Bollywood actor and the model has gone viral.
Melissa McCarthy: The actress showed off her dramatic weight loss at a recent Los Angeles Lakers game.
Ariana Grande: An encounter with a fan left the singer feeling “sick and objectified.”
#RussellAthleticBowl: Fans are tweeting about the West Virginia-Miami football game.
Trey Songz, Ray J, Brandy & More At Toxic Day Party (PHOTOS)
