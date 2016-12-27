Music
Home > Music

Comedian Ricky Harris Dead at 54

2 days ago

Nia Noelle
113 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

Nate Dogg Aka Nathaniel Dwayne Hale Funeral Service

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

 

2016 isn’t done with us yet…. it’s reared is ugly head and taken another celebrity.  This time comedian and actor Ricky Harris.

 

Harris landed his first movie role in Poetic Justice in 1993 but many of you would recognize his hilarious character Saul-T-Nutz from various skits featured on albums from Snoop Dogg to Tha Dogg Pound.  Harris also appeared in many televisions series like The Game, The Tracy Morgan Show, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami, Moesha, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. and CSI: NY to name a few.

Harris reportedly suffered a heart attack December 26th

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

51 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2016

A <strong><a href="http://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong&gt; gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2016.

Dead , ricky harris

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tiny Files For Divorce From Husband T.I.
 16 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14
Plies Has Christmas Tree Rules (Video)
 2 days ago
Phaedra Parks To Pay $100k In Divorce Restitution
 4 days ago
Melanin Magic: The Best New Black-Led TV Shows…
 5 days ago
Paula Patton Posts Loving Tribute To Alan Thicke…
 7 days ago
Viola Davis To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk…
 1 week ago
Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations
 1 week ago
Beyonce Shows Her Christmas Cheer With ‘Sleigh Ride’…
 1 week ago
Michelle Obama Talks Racial Divide And Theory Of…
 2 weeks ago
Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Sing Christmas Duet…
 2 weeks ago
Serena Williams And Common Sit Down For ESPN…
 2 weeks ago
Teyana Taylor Gives All The Feels In Birthday…
 2 weeks ago
Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Is Getting Her Own…
 2 weeks ago
Jay-Z’s 6-Part Documentary Series On Kalief Browder Drops…
 2 weeks ago