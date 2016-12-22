Kanye West & Kim Kardashian To Enter Couples Counseling To Save Marriage

Via |

After divorce rumors swirled earlier this month, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are not ready to throw in the towel just yet. Following a “heart-to-heart” conversation over the weekend, Kimye has decided to enter couples counseling, the Daily Mail reports.

The recent strain on their marriage came from Kanye’s hospitalization last month, when he was admitted for exhaustion and paranoia. This came after the cancellation of the rest of his Saint Pablo Tour and the effects of Kim being robbed in Paris reportedly weighing heavily on him. The ninth anniversary of his mother’s passing was also in November, and he and Kim reportedly had issues over the remodeling of their home.

The couple is reportedly going to couples counseling to stick it out for their two kids, three-year-old daughter North and their son Saint, who just turned one.

