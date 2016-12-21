News
Home > News

Football Star Joe Mixon On Why He Punched A Female Student: ‘It Felt Like A Dude Hit Me!’

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
0 reads
Leave a comment

Oklahoma football star Joe Mixon‘s videotaped interview with police following his 2014 altercation with a female student has been released.

After punching the student, being suspended for the 2014-15 season, and following his lawyers’ advice to stay quiet for two years, Mixon issued an apology this past November. Now, more information about why he hit the young woman has surfaced. According to the athlete, she was not alone and she hit him “so hard. It felt like a dude.”

From TMZ:

Mixon says the whole thing began that night when the female student blew smoke in his face and he went to confront her about being “disrespectful.” Mixon says a male member of the woman’s group, who he believes to be gay, called him a “n**ger.” He responded by calling the man a “F*g.” He continued, “After that, the girl, she dropped her purse. That’s when she came in my face, pushed me, and then my glasses came off, and then, like, I had, like, jumped at her, like, to watch out.”

He continues his side of the story:

“And then she came in my face. I put my head down. And she swung on me. I was so shocked, because she hit me so hard. It felt like a dude hit me. And after that, like, my face went boom, my reaction was just right there.”

Thoughts? Watch Mixon explain in the video above.

SOURCE: TMZ 

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Continue reading 12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

12 Brutal Tweets Dragging Kanye For Meeting With Donald Trump

Fresh out of the hospital after an alleged <a href="https://globalgrind.com/4209966/hes-back-see-the-first-photo-of-kanye-since-being-released-from-the-hospital/">psychotic breakdown</a>, <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/kanye-west"><strong>Kanye West</strong></a> went from brunette to blond and more importantly, hit up <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/donald-trump"><strong>Trump</strong></a&gt; Tower in NYC for a meeting with our infamous President-elect. Here's what the Internet had to say...

#Video , Fight , joe mixon , Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Paula Patton Posts Loving Tribute To Alan Thicke…
 20 hours ago
Viola Davis To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk…
 2 days ago
Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations
 4 days ago
Beyonce Shows Her Christmas Cheer With ‘Sleigh Ride’…
 4 days ago
Michelle Obama Talks Racial Divide And Theory Of…
 5 days ago
Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Sing Christmas Duet…
 5 days ago
Serena Williams And Common Sit Down For ESPN…
 5 days ago
Teyana Taylor Gives All The Feels In Birthday…
 5 days ago
Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Is Getting Her Own…
 5 days ago
Jay-Z’s 6-Part Documentary Series On Kalief Browder Drops…
 7 days ago
Jessica White Smolders On The Cover Of ‘Sheen’ Magazine
 7 days ago
Meagan Good To Star In ‘Foxy Brown’ TV…
 1 week ago
‘Growing Pains’ Star Alan Thicke Dead
 1 week ago
Season 2 Teaser Trailer For ‘Underground’ Drops +…
 1 week ago