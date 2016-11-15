CLOSE
Home

Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Atlanta artists Canon and Derek Minor put a twist on Richard Pryor’s 1985 comedy, “Brewster’s Million” for the music video for, “Over Do It,” a song off of Canon’s “Loose Canon Vol. 3″ album. The hype hip-hop song wastes no time turning up for the listener, and not only because of the beat. Canon and Derek Minor tag team their verses with skill, switching up the flow, offering perfect variety for the listeners ear. Check out the video above to see for yourself.

 

Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

canon , derrek minor , HIP-HOP , New Music , over do it , rap

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads GUILTY
 1 day ago
02.01.19
Adam Levine Expected Criticism Over Maroon 5’s Super…
 1 day ago
02.01.19
Jussie Smollett’s Family Issues Statement, Calls Attack “Domestic…
 1 day ago
02.01.19
Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers
Meek Mill Pulled Over By Jamaican Cops Who…
 1 day ago
02.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close