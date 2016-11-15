Atlanta artists Canon and Derek Minor put a twist on Richard Pryor’s 1985 comedy, “Brewster’s Million” for the music video for, “Over Do It,” a song off of Canon’s “Loose Canon Vol. 3″ album. The hype hip-hop song wastes no time turning up for the listener, and not only because of the beat. Canon and Derek Minor tag team their verses with skill, switching up the flow, offering perfect variety for the listeners ear. Check out the video above to see for yourself.

Canon Feat. Derek Minor “Over Do It” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Written By: Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted November 14, 2016

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: