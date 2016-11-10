David Banner isn’t concerned with Donald Trump taking office in January.

In fact, not only is David Banner not concerned — he says that “This may be the best thing to ever happen to Black people.”

“I love y’all with all my heart,” he says. “I honestly think this is going to be one of the best times in history because we about to change sh*t. At least I am, I don’t know what the f*ck y’all going to do.”

Check out the video below (warning: adult language).

David Banner Challenges Black America To “Get To Work” Following Trump Election was originally published on wzakcleveland.com