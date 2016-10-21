Playboys Model Death due to Chriopractor

Be careful who you allow to service you as your doctor, or as your specialist.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that model Katie May died from a fatal tear to an artery in her neck after she visited her chiropractor. Every Chiropractor isn’t worthy of their license.

A death certificate obtained by the media outlet states the late Playboy model and “Queen of Snapchat” died as a result of “neck manipulation by chiropractor” that tore her vertebral artery and subsequently cut off blood flow to her brain. Her death was ruled accidental, although it’s not known if the model’s family will pursue further action against the chiropractor.

May, 34, passed away in February suffering a stroke due to blockage in her carotid artery. I suppose the results of an autopsy were just recently revealed.

