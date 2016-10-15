Delta Airlines has come under fire in recent days after news broke that a Delta flight attendant questioned whether or not a Black woman, Dr. Tamika Cross, was actually a doctor when Cross jumped up to help a man in distress.

Cross took to Facebook to tell her story and air her grievances.

Her story went viral immediately, and support from Twitter poured in. The most notable show of solidarity, however, has come from other non-White and male doctors, who started the hashtag #WhatABlackDoctorLooksLike in Cross’ defense:

Beyond unacceptable. I am also #WhatDoctorsLookLike. Once asked for ID.' But other times I have helped and been thanked without question. https://t.co/qdkKUrop3c — Reena Pande (@reena_pande) October 14, 2016

I guess we know what ball players and rappers look like. Now let's demonstrate #Whatdoctorslooklike. #InspireTheKids — Mr ThinkMotiv (@ThinkMotiv) October 14, 2016

Shout out to #WhatDoctorsLookLike letting @Delta know the truth because my wife is one too and it could have been her trying to help. — RaShan Frost (@BulldogChaplain) October 14, 2016

WTF, @Delta. And no, free skymiles do not make up for this level of racism.#WhatDoctorsLookLike https://t.co/AsSnre03jA — Geraldine (@everywhereist) October 14, 2016

My primary care physician is a Harvard-educated #blackwomandoctor. #whatdoctorslooklike — Kiara Pesante Haught (@kiarapesante) October 14, 2016

I've flown thousands of miles w/@Delta, reconsidering flying any more after hearing how #DrTamikaCross was treated! #whatdoctorslooklike — Athima Chansanchai (@TimaMedia) October 14, 2016

You better come with more than free SkyMiles after this, Delta. SMH.

SOURCE: NYTimes | PHOTO: Getty

Bye, Delta: Twitter Responds To Racist Flight Attendant With #WhatADoctorLooksLike was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: