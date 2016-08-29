Beyonce Brings ‘Lemonade’ To Life On The 2016 VMA’s Red Carpet

If there’s anyone that knows how to make a statement on the red carpet, it’s Beyonce.

Queen Bey shut down the VMA’s red carpet with in a dazzling sheer gown with fur accents. But what stood out even more than her whimsical look were her guests. Beyonce invited the cast of her Lemonade film along for the ride, including the mothers of police brutality victims like Mike Brown, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Oscar Grant. All the women (save for Grant) appeared in Beyonce’s Lemonade visual album.

Her red carpet clique also included a few other stars that appeared in the film including model Winnie Harlow and actress Quvenzhané Wallis.

Also in attendance was stylish little Blue Ivy, who rocked a neutral sequined dress with custom matching high top sequined sneakers. A sparkling tiara was placed on top of her two cascading french braids.

If her elaborate red carpet appearance is any indication, we can expect a show-stopping performance from Beyonce that will have tongues wagging all week. We can’t wait to see what the Queen has in store!

