Ohio
More Than 30 Heroin Overdoses in One Day in Cincinnati [VIDEO]

According to WKRC Cincinnati suffered an astounding 30 Heroin overdoes in one day!  This number started at 7am Tuesday all the way up until the day end.  Authorities are trying to find out what is causing this serge of overdoes in the area.

 

If you know or see someone suffering from a heroin overdoes please call 911 immediately.  If you know someone or yourself would like to get clean call (513) 820-2947 or click here for help

 

