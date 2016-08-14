Son Of Former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry Dies Of Apparent Drug Overdose

Marion “Christopher” Barry Jr., the son of the late Washington, D.C. mayor Marion Barry, Sr., has died at age 36 from a suspected drug overdose. He was reportedly pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

It’s been reported that, like his father, Barry Jr. has long struggled with addiction issues. After getting arrested in 2011 for PCP and marijuana possession, Barry confessed in court that he had been “self-medicating” following the death of his mother, Effi Slaughter Barry, in 2007. He also faced charges for resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

Despite his troubles, Barry Jr. also had dreams of following his father’s political footsteps as well, attempting to run for a D.C. Ward 8 council seat.

Barry’s father was an accomplished politician, but sadly his reputation is tied to a 1990 drug bust where the mayor was caught on video smoking crack cocaine. Barry Sr. reemerged as a figure in D.C. politics, again, becoming the district’s mayor in 1995 and passed away in November 2014, at the age of 78. His father’s death motivated Berry Jr.’s 2015 Council run, where finished in sixth place in a special election.

Barry Jr is survived by his wife, Cora Masters Barry, who confirmed the sad news to NBC Washington.

