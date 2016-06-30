Kanye West And Adidas Announce Long-Term, Multi-Million Dollar Partnership

It appears that Yeezy Season will be all year long because Kanye West and Adidas just announced a major, long-term partnership that is set to change the game as only ‘Ye can do.

Thanks to the overwhelming success of Kanye West‘s Yeezy Boosts sneakers, which flew off the shelves and sold out online within minutes, the rapper and Adidas have just announced their plans to partner together for a design collaboration that is the first of its kind for a non-athlete and an athletic brand.

Love B. Scott has the details of the multi-million dollar deal, which includes giving Kanye sneakers, apparel, gear, and retail stores for his popular Yeezy clothing line.

The full details of the new “adidas + KANYE WEST” partnership are further described by sneaker website Solecollector:

“’These past two years adidas and Yeezy have given a glimpse into our future,’” West said, via press release. “’This partnership illustrates that anyone with a dream can dream without limitations.’”

“According to adidas, the new relationship will extend the scope of West’s influence beyond just lifestyle product — the adidas + KANYE WEST imprint will also contribute on performance designs. Adidas CMO Eric Liedtke commented on this new direction.

“’With adidas + KANYE WEST we are exploring new territories by opening up the sports world to Kanye’s creativity,’” he said. “This is what adidas has always been about, empowering creators to create the new.’”

The 39-year-old star will also have his own design team, and the overall projections for the deal over time suggest he could make almost a billion dollars. You have to give Kanye credit, he may be outrageous and unorthodox in his methods, but he never gives up on his dreams. Congratulations ‘Ye!

