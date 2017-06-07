Tuesday was supposed to be a day of celebration for Prince fans.But with an ongoing investigation into the death of the pop icon, the stage has also been set for it to be a day of mourning.

The star, who died on April 21 at age 57, was remembered on social media, radio stations and around the world with more than a few wishing he was still here to share in the accolades. The hashtag #PrinceDay was being used on social media.

In Cleveland, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is planning a dance party Tuesday night to celebrate Prince’s life and music. The party is free and starts at 6 p.m.

Prince was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2004.



Prince: Remembering the pop icon on his birthday