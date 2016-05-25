CLOSE
Loni Love Gives “The Real” About Tamar Being Fired-“We Had Nothing To Do With It!”! (Video)

Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Yesterday, Loni Love went to her Facebook page to explain she, nor any of the co-hosts, knew Tamar Braxton was being let go.  She says the cast did a promo shoot for the upcoming season 3 and Tamar was a part of that.

She also explained the timeline of how everything transpired and how the cast learned Tamar was being fired.

Though Love, may get in trouble for posting this video, she misses her friend Tamar and she hopes that she will return her call and texts!

