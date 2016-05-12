George Zimmerman Auctioned Gun Disappeared! #RealtalkwMsEbonyJ

Georgra Zimmerman posted the gun he used to Kill unarmed African American teenager, Trayvon Martin four years ago to an auction site. The bid was suppose to start at 5,000 however it disappeared from GunBroker.com website moments after the auction started. .

When you search Trayvon or Zimmerman you get “Sorry, but the item you have requested is no longer in the system.”

Read More about this story HERE.

On Air Talent ( Friday 10pm-1am ) and Media Personality

Ms. Ebony J “The Host That Does The Most

