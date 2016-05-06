Forbes Release Top Five Hip Hop Wealthiest Artist!

0 reads Leave a comment
The year we have a new name under Forbes Magazine top 5 wealthiest rappers.
Check out the List below:
- Sean ‘Diddy” Combs
- Andre’ “Dr Dre’ Young
- Shawn “Jay Z” Carter
- Bryan “Birdman” Williams
- Aubrey “Drake” Graham
For the real scoop on how much they each made read full article HERE.
Like the wiz on Facebook: 101.1 Wiz Nation and Follow us on Twitter & Instagram:@WizNationCincy
On Air Talent ( Friday 10pm-1am ) and Media Personality
Ms. Ebony J “The Host That Does The Most
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours