CLOSE
Real Talk with Ms. Ebony J
HomeReal Talk With Ms. Ebony J

#RealtalkwMsebonyJ: Malia Obama Will Attend Howard University Fall 2017!

5 reads
Leave a comment

The Presidents oldest daughter Malia Obama will be attending Howard University.

The White House announced she will be taking a year off from school therefore her school year will began in 2017.

Read more about this story HERE.

What are your thoughts?

Like the wiz on Facebook: 101.1 Wiz Nation and Follow us on Twitter & Instagram:@WizNationCincy

On Air Talent ( Friday 10pm-1am ) and Media Personality

Ms. Ebony J “The Host That Does The Most

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Blind Woman Suing Beyonce’s Entertainment Company,…
 5 hours ago
02.04.19
TRUMP CONDEMNS HORRIBLE ATTACK ON JUSSIE SMOLETT
 7 hours ago
02.04.19
SOULJA BOY ALLEGEDLY KIDNAPPED A WOMAN
 7 hours ago
02.04.19
Soulja Boy Accused Of Kidnapping Woman, Manager Denies…
 7 hours ago
02.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close