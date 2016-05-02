RealtalkwMsebonyJ: Malia Obama Will Attend Howard University Fall 2017!

5 reads Leave a comment
The Presidents oldest daughter Malia Obama will be attending Howard University.
The White House announced she will be taking a year off from school therefore her school year will began in 2017.
What are your thoughts?
