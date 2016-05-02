RealtalkwMsebonyJ: Malia Obama Will Attend Howard University Fall 2017!

The Presidents oldest daughter Malia Obama will be attending Howard University.

The White House announced she will be taking a year off from school therefore her school year will began in 2017.

Read more about this story HERE.

What are your thoughts?

