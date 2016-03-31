CLOSE
Real Talk with Ms. Ebony J
Wait . . . What? Brandy Has A New Barbie? #TheRealScoop (Photos)

Brandy had her own doll back in the 90s although she wasn’t a barbie fans cleared store shelves to support her. Brandy Barbie has been slaying on Instagram.

Unfortunately Brandy Barbie is not for sale. She’s the new inspiration behind one of Instagram’s hidden gems.

You must follow 4EverBarbieBrandy Instagram to keep up with the style story of her career.

What are your thoughts?

brandy barbie

