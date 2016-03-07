Gary’s Tea: Is Jay-Z Trying To Stop Beyonce From Leaving Him? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Entertainment
03.07.16
According to Gary With Da TeaJay-Z displays a certain behavior toward his wife Beyonce when they’re out at a game sitting court side. It’s easy to pass it off as just a token of affection, but is it really him desperately trying to keep her in this marriage. Watch the video above to see Gary explain more in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Click on the audio player below to hear what the cast had to say about Gary’s Tea!

Gary’s Tea: Is Jay-Z Trying To Stop Beyonce From Leaving Him? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

