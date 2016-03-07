According to Gary With Da Tea, Jay-Z displays a certain behavior toward his wife Beyonce when they’re out at a game sitting court side. It’s easy to pass it off as just a token of affection, but is it really him desperately trying to keep her in this marriage. Watch the video above to see Gary explain more in this exclusive video edition of Gary’s Tea.

Gary’s Tea: Is Jay-Z Trying To Stop Beyonce From Leaving Him? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com