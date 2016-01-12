CLOSE
Real Talk with Ms. Ebony J
#NatiNews: Son Mistaken For Intruder Gets Shot By His Dad!

A man shot his 14-year-old son by mistake he thought he was an intruder. The Police say his son left for school Tuesday morning  to catch the bus but returned home quickly afterwards attempting to skip school. After he heard noise in the basement and went to check on things with his gun in hand.

He shot his son in the neck and called 911. His son was rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he died later.

Read more details HERE.

Photos
