I Guess Post Malone is trying to have a nice little catalog ok I see white Iverson, What you talking about practice lol

Check his new one out here.

Post Malone – Boy Bandz

Follow me on IG: Tw: Snapchat: @deuceonair

#Iamsomebody.

Post Malone – Boy Bandz (Explicit Lyrics) was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Deuce Posted December 28, 2015

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: