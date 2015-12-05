Nas & Bun B Reflect on Pimp C’s Impact & “Long Live The Pimp”

Via | HipHopDX

The late Pimp C‘s posthumous album, Long Live The Pimp, executive produced by his widow, Chinara Butler, was released today (December 4) through Mass Appeal Records on the eighth anniversary of his passing.

In a recent interview Nas, Bun B, Jermaine Dupri and Jazze Pha spoke of Pimp C and his impact on Rap.

“He was a straight shooter,” Nas says in an interview released by Mass Appeal today. “He would just give it to you. So it was like that in the music. It was cold-hearted. It was cold spit. It was from his soul to the world and you couldn’t get around that. You couldn’t get away from that. They’re just pioneers.”

Pimp’s UGK comrade Bun B also reflected on the relationship they had with each other and what it was like making music with him.

“We knew we were down with each other,” Bun B says. “You put me and Pimp in the room with just me and Pimp and the music and the equipment and we could give you an album. At the end of the day we just represent UGK now, Pimp and Bun and you’ll get everything you need.”

Finish this story [here]