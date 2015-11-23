It Ain’t Over? Kylie Jenner Possibly Cuddles Up To Tyga Amid Breakup Rumors

Kylie Jenner and her older beau Tyga may be back on just days after they reportedly split up.

On Friday, word got out that Kylie might have dumped the “Rack City” rapper on his birthday. People of the Internet gathered for a good cackle as the pair traded subliminal posts on social media before going about their lives.

Well it seems now that Tyga and Kylie just couldn’t stay from each other after she posted the pic below to Snap Chat, where it was promptly screengrabbed and shared on Instagram.

The shot doesn’t show either of their faces, but his hand tattoo is prominently featured.

As for rumors of their split, a source close to the couple told E! News that they are taking a little time apart from one another, hinting that they’re kind of just on a break.

“They were just a week ago talking about ‘ever after’ and things got messy this past week,” the source said. “Kylie wants time to just be by herself and do her. Tyga is not giving up as that’s his one and only lady.”

Written By: Sonya Eskridge Posted November 23, 2015

