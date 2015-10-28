CLOSE
Music
Home

Kid Cudi Announces “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven” Release Date

0 reads
Leave a comment

Lollapalooza 2011 - Day 3

New Cudi is closer than we expected.

Following the release of his 2014 album Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon, Kid Cudi’s forthcoming album Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven is less than six weeks away.

Via Twitter, Cudi made the announcement that SB2H is slated to arrive on the same day Jay Z was born – December 4.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The double disc album will feature previously unreleased songs, outtakes, and demos, as well as new music from the Cleveland rager.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Times Priyanka Chopra Proved She Was Just Like Us

Continue reading Kid Cudi Announces “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven” Release Date

21 Times Priyanka Chopra Proved She Was Just Like Us

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4117037”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4117037″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4117037″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4117037” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Kid Cudi Announces “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven” Release Date was originally published on globalgrind.com

album release date , Kid Cudi

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 7 hours ago
07.29.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike…
 12 hours ago
07.29.19
Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off
 15 hours ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close