New Cudi is closer than we expected.

Following the release of his 2014 album Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon, Kid Cudi’s forthcoming album Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven is less than six weeks away.

Via Twitter, Cudi made the announcement that SB2H is slated to arrive on the same day Jay Z was born – December 4.

"Sometimes we must fall into darkness to discover the light" SPEEDIN' BULLET 2 HEAVEN ⚡️ 12/4/15 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 27, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The double disc album will feature previously unreleased songs, outtakes, and demos, as well as new music from the Cleveland rager.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kid Cudi Announces “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven” Release Date was originally published on globalgrind.com