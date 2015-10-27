August Alsina Reflects On His Brother’s Death In New ‘Song Cry: Trailer’

August Alsina has been teasing his forthcoming album for the last year, and now it looks like we’re a few steps closer to seeing its release.
The Testimony singer just dropped a new promo video for his album titled Song Cry: Trailer, where he reflects on some of the biggest struggles of his life.
His brother’s death just before his rise to fame has been heavy in August’s music, and the video begins with him attending a funeral in rain, reflecting on the tragedy.
He also talks about his fame, and makes the confession that he cries more often than a man is said to supposed to.
Watch the new trailer from August above.
