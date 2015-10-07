Beyonce and Jay Z seem to always be traveling, but even they still want to make sure their home life is as comfortable as can be.

The power couple has reportedly already been kicked out of their Los Angeles home that they were renting up until last month, but it looks like things worked out for the better.

According to TMZ, Bey and Hov are now renting out a $45 million house in Los Angeles, which former L.A. Dodgers owner, Frank McCourt, has put on the market for lease.

The site reports, “McCourt sold the house to a British billionaire last year for $45 million, but we’re told the new owner was hardly in L.A. and it just sat vacant. So he recently decided to put it on the market for lease … we’re told for around $150k a month. Our sources — all of whom are people who were on hand this past weekend facilitating the move — say Beyonce and Jay signed a 1-year lease. As for the house … it’s 20,000 square feet, complete with an indoor Olympic-sized pool complex and an outdoor pool with a waterfall and formal gardens.”

The location of their home is certainly convenient, as it’s in the same neighborhood as the property they were asked to vacate from.

Check out photos of the amazing new pad that the Carter’s will be living in here.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

House Real Big: Beyonce & Jay Z Are Renting A Dope Los Angeles Pad For $150K Per Month was originally published on globalgrind.com