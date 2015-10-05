Though Lil Wayne has had quite a few setbacks in 2015 in regards to releasing his Carter V album, he still finds a way to get his product to the people.

The New Orleans native has been hopping on a few mixtapes here and there, the most recent being DJ Raj Smoove‘s The Greatest DJ in the World. Contributing a song he titled “Pour Up,” Weezy revisits moments while on codeine.

“Chinese AK do what I say and nobody die, my soda so dirty, I can’t even lie, when I need peace of mind I just pour up a lot, I pour up a lot,” raps Weezy.

Stream the track below and let’s keep our hopes up for a Wayne project soon.

SOURCE: HNHH | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Lil Wayne “Pour Up” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com