Rick Ross Feat. The-Dream “Money Dance” (NEW VIDEO)

Rick Ross is back with another new set of visuals, accompanying a track off of his recent project, Black Dollar.

This time around, the MMG head honcho teamed up with The-Dream for their fan favorite, “Money Dance,” following the release of “Geechi Liberace” earlier today.

Ross is seen speeding around on one of the popular hover boards, that is quickly replacing walking, where he even rocks his ankle monitor.

We later see The-Dream rocking his a du-rag while playing the piano, which comes just in time for social media’s “Du-Rag Appreciation Week.”

Check out the brand new video for “Money Dance” above.

VIDEO CREDIT: WSHH

SEE ALSO: Rick Ross “Buried In The Streets” (NEW MUSIC)

SEE ALSO: Rick Ross “Geechi Liberace” (NEW VIDEO)

14 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110372”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4110372″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110372″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4110372” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS) Source:Instagram 1 of 14 1. He's Sexy & He Knows It. Source:Instagram 2 of 14 2. Reppin' Miami Heat & No Shirt. Source:Instagram 3 of 14 3. Say Cheese. Source:Instagram 4 of 14 4. Takin' A Dip On The Shallow Side. Source:Instagram 5 of 14 5. Lights, Camera, No Shirt Action. Source:Instagram 6 of 14 6. Big & Handsome. Source:Instagram 7 of 14 7. It's Too Hot To Have A Shirt On Stage. Source:Instagram 8 of 14 8. Looking At All The Haters. Source:Instagram 9 of 14 9. Candid Camera. Source:Rolling Stone 10 of 14 10. Wildin' Out On The Cover Of Rolling Stone. Source:Instagram 11 of 14 11. Rick Ross & Gucci Mane Source:Vibe 12 of 14 12. He Made The Sexy Issue. Source:Instagram 13 of 14 13. Stunna Shades On, Shirt Off. Source:Getty 14 of 14 14. Is He Hot Or Cold? Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4110372”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4110372″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4110372″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4110372” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Rick Ross Feat. The-Dream “Money Dance” (NEW VIDEO) 14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4110372”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4110372″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4110372″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4110372” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Rick Ross Feat. The-Dream “Money Dance” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com