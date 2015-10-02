CLOSE
Music
Rick Ross Feat. The-Dream "Money Dance" (NEW VIDEO)

Rick Ross is back with another new set of visuals, accompanying a track off of his recent project, Black Dollar.

This time around, the MMG head honcho teamed up with The-Dream for their fan favorite, “Money Dance,” following the release of “Geechi Liberace” earlier today.

Ross is seen speeding around on one of the popular hover boards, that is quickly replacing walking, where he even rocks his ankle monitor.

We later see The-Dream rocking his a du-rag while playing the piano, which comes just in time for social media’s “Du-Rag Appreciation Week.”

Check out the brand new video for “Money Dance” above.

VIDEO CREDIT: WSHH

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

Rick Ross Feat. The-Dream “Money Dance” (NEW VIDEO) was originally published on globalgrind.com

