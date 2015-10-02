Jhene Aiko “Lyin King” (NEW VIDEO)

Jhene Aiko has laid a little more low on the music scene for a couple months, but she’s back with some new visuals.
The Souled Out singer has just dropped the music video for her “Lyin King” track, and like most Aiko videos, she’s giving us a story line to follow with the soulful song.
The songstress took to her Tumblr page to explain the story behind the video, penning, “A mysterious, time traveling medicine woman has a prophetic vision of an early civilization in trouble. The men have neglected the women and deprived them of love. By orders of their chief, the men of the tribe have taken away the women’s hearts and voices. The women are powerless. The children are suffering. The medicine woman travels for many days to reach the primitive village.”
The track is off of her debut album from last year, and has quickly become another fan favorite off of the project.
Check out the new visuals from Jhene above, and let us know your thoughts.
24 Pictures Of Jhene Aiko's Hot Older Sisters Mila J & Miyoko (PHOTOS)
1. Hiiiiiiiiiii Mila! #TeamUnderBoob
2. Fine Runs All In The Family…Mama Included.
3. Smiley Faces In All The Right Places.
4. Miyoko & Mila
5. Sisterly Love
6. Jhene & Mila
7. Mila J & Miyoko
8. Miyoko & Jhene
9. Sister Sister
10. The eldest Chilombo Sister – Miyoko.
11. Hennessy & Peace Signs
12. Family Affair.
13. Duck Lip & Cleavage
14. Mila Looking Photo Shoot Fresh
15. #Selfie
16. Mila On The Set Of "Smoke, Drink, Break Up"
17. Mila J Boo'ed Up With Ty Dolla $ign
18. Chilombo Chicks
19. Camera Ready.
20. Natural Wave
21. Mila's Crazy, Sexy, Cool
22. Beach Bum
23. Mila J Serving Us Sporty.
24. Yassss Mila!
