CLOSE
Music
Home

Rick Ross “Buried In The Streets” (NEW MUSIC)

0 reads
Leave a comment
Meek Mill GRAMMY After Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Rick Ross has been dropping all the new music that fans can get, and he’s back with another banger for his supporters.

The MMG head honcho just released his newest track, “Buried In The Streets,” which touches on all of the perks that the rapper has earned himself as a wealthy businessman.

This isn’t the first song that Ross has dropped in recent weeks, as he also release two more tracks following the release of his Black Dollars downloadable album a few weeks ago.

Take a listen to the new track from Rick Ross below, and let us know your thoughts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO: Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, & Whole Slab “Turn Ya Back” (NEW MUSIC)

SEE ALSO: Rick Ross “Babies Cry” (NEW MUSIC)

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Rick Ross “Buried In The Streets” (NEW MUSIC)

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109677”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109677″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109677″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109677” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Rick Ross “Buried In The Streets” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

buried in the streets , New Music , Rick Ross

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago Woman Accused Of Stealing Taraji P. Henson’s…
 7 hours ago
07.29.19
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
She Said Yes! Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Mike…
 12 hours ago
07.29.19
Mary J. Blige to Star in ‘Power’ Spin-Off
 16 hours ago
07.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close