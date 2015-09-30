Rick Ross has been dropping all the new music that fans can get, and he’s back with another banger for his supporters.
The MMG head honcho just released his newest track, “Buried In The Streets,” which touches on all of the perks that the rapper has earned himself as a wealthy businessman.
This isn’t the first song that Ross has dropped in recent weeks, as he also release two more tracks following the release of his Black Dollars downloadable album a few weeks ago.
Take a listen to the new track from Rick Ross below, and let us know your thoughts.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
SEE ALSO: Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, & Whole Slab “Turn Ya Back” (NEW MUSIC)
SEE ALSO: Rick Ross “Babies Cry” (NEW MUSIC)
14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)
Source:Instagram
1 of 14
1. He's Sexy & He Knows It.
Source:Instagram
2 of 14
2. Reppin' Miami Heat & No Shirt.
Source:Instagram
3 of 14
3. Say Cheese.
Source:Instagram
4 of 14
4. Takin' A Dip On The Shallow Side.
Source:Instagram
5 of 14
5. Lights, Camera, No Shirt Action.
Source:Instagram
6 of 14
6. Big & Handsome.
Source:Instagram
7 of 14
7. It's Too Hot To Have A Shirt On Stage.
Source:Instagram
8 of 14
8. Looking At All The Haters.
Source:Instagram
9 of 14
9. Candid Camera.
Source:Rolling Stone
10 of 14
10. Wildin' Out On The Cover Of Rolling Stone.
Source:Instagram
11 of 14
11. Rick Ross & Gucci Mane
Source:Vibe
12 of 14
12. He Made The Sexy Issue.
Source:Instagram
13 of 14
13. Stunna Shades On, Shirt Off.
Source:Getty
14 of 14
14. Is He Hot Or Cold?
Rick Ross “Buried In The Streets” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com