Rick Ross “Buried In The Streets” (NEW MUSIC)

Rick Ross has been dropping all the new music that fans can get, and he’s back with another banger for his supporters.

The MMG head honcho just released his newest track, “Buried In The Streets,” which touches on all of the perks that the rapper has earned himself as a wealthy businessman.

This isn’t the first song that Ross has dropped in recent weeks, as he also release two more tracks following the release of his Black Dollars downloadable album a few weeks ago.

Take a listen to the new track from Rick Ross below, and let us know your thoughts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO: Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, & Whole Slab “Turn Ya Back” (NEW MUSIC)

SEE ALSO: Rick Ross “Babies Cry” (NEW MUSIC)

14 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109677”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4109677″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109677″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4109677” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS) Source:Instagram 1 of 14 1. He's Sexy & He Knows It. Source:Instagram 2 of 14 2. Reppin' Miami Heat & No Shirt. Source:Instagram 3 of 14 3. Say Cheese. Source:Instagram 4 of 14 4. Takin' A Dip On The Shallow Side. Source:Instagram 5 of 14 5. Lights, Camera, No Shirt Action. Source:Instagram 6 of 14 6. Big & Handsome. Source:Instagram 7 of 14 7. It's Too Hot To Have A Shirt On Stage. Source:Instagram 8 of 14 8. Looking At All The Haters. Source:Instagram 9 of 14 9. Candid Camera. Source:Rolling Stone 10 of 14 10. Wildin' Out On The Cover Of Rolling Stone. Source:Instagram 11 of 14 11. Rick Ross & Gucci Mane Source:Vibe 12 of 14 12. He Made The Sexy Issue. Source:Instagram 13 of 14 13. Stunna Shades On, Shirt Off. Source:Getty 14 of 14 14. Is He Hot Or Cold? Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4109677”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4109677″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4109677″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4109677” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Rick Ross “Buried In The Streets” (NEW MUSIC) 14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS) jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4109677”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4109677″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4109677″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4109677” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Rick Ross “Buried In The Streets” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com