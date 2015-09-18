Game’s ‘The Documentary 2’ Has An Absurd Amount Of Featues

Game has never been the type of rapper to hold down an album all by himself. But what’s going on with The Documentary 2 is ridiculous. Besides the intro, there are only four solo songs out of the 18 tracks listed on the recently leaked tracklist.

The Documentary 2 seems like it’s going to be regrettably overstuffed, but at least Game has some big names on there. Kanye West, Diddy, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar are just a fraction of the stars slated to appear. Check out the list in full below and look out for The Documentary 2 on Oct. 9.

Posted September 18, 2015

