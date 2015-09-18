Game has never been the type of rapper to hold down an album all by himself. But what’s going on with The Documentary 2 is ridiculous. Besides the intro, there are only four solo songs out of the 18 tracks listed on the recently leaked tracklist.
The Documentary 2 seems like it’s going to be regrettably overstuffed, but at least Game has some big names on there. Kanye West, Diddy, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar are just a fraction of the stars slated to appear. Check out the list in full below and look out for The Documentary 2 on Oct. 9.
1. “Intro”
2. “On Me” (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
3. “Step Up” (feat. Dej Loaf & Sha Sha)
4. “Don’t Trip” (feat. Ice Cube, Dr. Dre & will.i.am)
5. “Standing On Ferraris” (feat. Diddy)
6. “Dollar and a Dream” (feat. Ab-Soul)
7. “Made In America” (feat. Marcus Black)
8. “Hashtag” (feat. Jelly Roll)
9. “Circles” (feat. Q-Tip, Eric Bellinger & Sha Sha)
10. “Uncle” (Skit)
11. “Dedicated” (feat. Future & Sonyae)
12. “Bitch You Ain’t Shit”
13. “Summertime” (feat. Jelly Roll)
14. “Mula” (feat. Kanye West)
15. “The Documentary 2″
16. “New York, New York”
17. “100” (feat. Drake)
18. “Just Another Day”
19. “LA” (fteat. Snoop Dogg, will.i.am & Fergie)
Here’s the Artwork and Release Date For Game’s ‘The Documentary 2’
The Game & Drake Keep It ‘100’ In Their New Video
The Game Announces Plans To Give Away $1,000 Each Day Until ‘The Documentary 2’ Drops
Game’s ‘The Documentary 2’ Has An Absurd Amount Of Featues was originally published on theurbandaily.com