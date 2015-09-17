CLOSE
Music
Drake And Future Continue To Fuel Rumors Of Collaborative Mixtape

Rap gods are real.

Drake and Future have finally confirmed their rumored collaborative mixtape.

For the past week, the internet has been buzzing about a collaborative tape featuring the “Where Ya At” rappers, and now thanks to their social media, we know a new project is coming this Friday.

Shortly after Drake posted a pic of the two on Instagram, Future followed up with a Free Bandz xOctober’s Very Own confirmation tweet:

No word on whether the mixtape will be titled Put It All In A Plastic Bag like Drake Instagrammedbut stay tuned.

SOURCE: Instagram, Twitter

