Rap gods are real.
Drake and Future have finally confirmed their rumored collaborative mixtape.
For the past week, the internet has been buzzing about a collaborative tape featuring the “Where Ya At” rappers, and now thanks to their social media, we know a new project is coming this Friday.
Shortly after Drake posted a pic of the two on Instagram, Future followed up with a Free Bandz xOctober’s Very Own confirmation tweet:
No word on whether the mixtape will be titled Put It All In A Plastic Bag like Drake Instagrammed, but stay tuned.
SOURCE: Instagram, Twitter
Drake And Future Continue To Fuel Rumors Of Collaborative Mixtape was originally published on theurbandaily.com
