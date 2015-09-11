0 reads Leave a comment
Wale knows how to switch up his music style when it comes to taking it from fast to slow, and he’s calmed things down for his brand new track.
The Album About Nothing rapper just dropped a brand new track for fans called “Spoiled,” which brings us back to the sensual, poetic Wale fans know and love.
Check out Wale’s “Spoiled” track below, and let us know your thoughts.
Wale Likes His Girl 'Spoiled'
