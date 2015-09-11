Wale knows how to switch up his music style when it comes to taking it from fast to slow, and he’s calmed things down for his brand new track.

The Album About Nothing rapper just dropped a brand new track for fans called “Spoiled,” which brings us back to the sensual, poetic Wale fans know and love.

The track was first reportedly previewed on his Snapchat, like much of his new music has been lately, and now the patience of his supporters is paying off.

Check out Wale’s “Spoiled” track below, and let us know your thoughts.

Wale Likes His Girl ‘Spoiled’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

