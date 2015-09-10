Rick Ross’ Baby Mama Is Accusing Him Of Stealing Their Son’s BMW #MrPeterParkerVision

via HNHH.com

“Apparently Rick Ross went on his baby mama’s property and drove off with her BMW (that he paid for). She’s now saying he stole the car that rightfully belonged to their son.

Rick Ross’ baby mama, Tia Kemp, is accusing him of stealing a car from their son. This morning, Kemp posted a picture of her son standing next to a BMW Alpina B7, and wrote, “Stolen Car Alert!!!… Rick Ross takes the car from his Son Again!!,” tagging a few gossip sites in the picture.

Since, Kemp has posted several pictures of her baby daddy standing next to famous personas including LeBron James, Jay Z, Diddy, DJ Khaled, Birdman, and even Minister Farrakhan. In each post, she pleads with the particular celebrity to teach Ross real “bawse moves” and return the stolen car to her son.

TMZ has since received word from a source close to Ross that the Black Dollar rapper indeed took the car from Kemp’s property, but said he’s not guilty of theft, as Ross paid for the car, and it’s since remained in his name.

As you can see from the above picture, Ross’ son looks about 10 years old, so we’re not quite sure how the car would belong to him. Kemp implied that the car was her son’s only means of getting to and from school, but, of course, she’s gonna be the one who really misses driving that $130,000+ BMW.

It looks like Ross’ son will have to start taking the bus, unless Kemp can somehow make a case out of this.”

Written By: Mr. Peter Parker Posted September 10, 2015

