Wiz Khalifa & Snoop Dogg Are So Over ‘Social Media’

Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg are back with another hot collaboration for fans, and it comes just in time for Wiz’s birthday.

The Blacc Hollywood hit-maker teamed up with his favorite OG rapper to create a PSA song called “No Social Media,” dedicated to all the ladies who need to put their phones away for some intimate time

The ID Labs and Po Shod-produced track is definitely a banger for fans who loved Wiz’s Cabin Fevermixtape, and definitely fits perfectly into Wiz and Snoop’s brief discography of songs together.

Listen to the new track from the guys below.

