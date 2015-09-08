CLOSE
Real Talk with Ms. Ebony J
Oh Shoot: Karrueche Tran Is Dating Future’s DJ ESCO?

I guess its official Karrueche Tran over Chris Brown. This past Wednesday she was spotted with Future official  DJ, DJ ESCO on her arm.

According To YBF:

“A source from Future’s camp dropped the nugget that Karrueche and ESCO are, in fact, dating.  How serious things are between them remains to be seen, but the twosome are allegedly heating up.”

Check out the photo she posted to Instagram:

Wonder how Chris Brown feels about this.

Do you think its too soon for Karrueche to be dating someone new? What are your thoughts on her dating DJ Esco?

