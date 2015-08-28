‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Malaysia Pargo Reveals Her Most Coveted Beauty Secrets

When it comes to flawless faces, Basketball Wives LA star Malaysia Pargo has her co-stars beat. We say that in a good way. Whether it’s her seamless weave or contoured face, the brown beauty is always camera-ready.

We caught up with the reality star and picked her makeup bag for secrets. Get into Malaysia’s hair and beauty tips below:

1. I really, really love Mizani. I use their shampoo and conditioner, but my favorite product is their Thermasmooth system and I keep a travel one in my purse. If your hair is frizzy or out of place and you’re on the go, just put a little dime size of it in your hand and run it through your hair and it’ll hold it in place.

2. I live by edge control. I have this Virgin Hair Fantasy edge control. They make it from there and you can order it from their website. It’s called the argon oil paste and I put a little bit on my edges cause you can’t have nappy edges.

3. I love Blistex Moisture Melt because I can put it on top of my lipstick and it melts the lipstick on your lips so they won’t look chapped. I can’t stand chapped lips.

4. The Laura Mercier translucent powder because I get a little oily sometimes. I use like highlighter and contour on my face so I use the translucent powder. I keep that everywhere I go.

5. I keep my lash glue with me because you know the corners be popping up sometimes so you can pop it back down.

6. Ruby woo by Mac. I use cherry lip liner with my ruby woo and it makes it pop. Ruby woo is really matte so I put a little Blistex on top and blot it off. It just makes it melt in my mouth and it looks so sexy. That’s kind of my favorite. Lately, I have this orange I really love and it’s kind of my go-to. It’s by Kat Von D.

Pretty On Fleek: Celebrity Beauty Moments We Loved This Week Lupita Nyong'o From her big chop to her TWA to her current luscious 'fro, we've seen Lupita Nyong'o's hair at every stage of the natural journey, and it always looks flawless. 2 of 10 2. Rihanna BBHM…lipstick! We're convinced Rih Rih never leaves home without a fierce lipstick. And her latest matte, pink lippie may be her best one yet. 3 of 10 3. Laverne Cox Laverne Cox knows how to switch up her style while still delivering a gorgeous look on the red carpet. Proof? Her stunning blonde bangs and dark lip at the "Grandma" screening. Keke Palmer Keke is quite the hair chameleon: she rocks everything from pixie cuts to long, straight hair with ease. For the Teen Choice Awards, she debuted sharp bangs and sleek locks. Swoon! 5 of 10 5. Teyonah Parris The Queen of updos strikes again. Teyonah's pompadour was as regal as a crown at the Survivor's Remorse premiere. 6 of 10 6. Rachel Roy Holy, Smoke! We're in love with Rachel's blue smoky eye at the "She's Funny That Way" premiere. It's pure undereye perfection. Yara Shahidi Yara took a break from giving us permanent curl envy to debut a new protective style: box braids, styled into a high ponytail, on the red carpet of the Teen Choice Awards. 8 of 10 8. Mel B. Mel B.'s latest beauty look is red carpet glam meets '90s goth. The black LBD, dark lip (and tattoo!) are the perfect contrast to her fabulous lashes, curls and brows. Obsessed. 9 of 10 9. Beverly Johnson The ageless beauty dazzled at the premiere of "A Journey To Taiwan" with glowing skin and a sultry dark lip. Zendaya Zendaya isn't afraid to try any hairstyle once but we're glad that this look is a staple. Her signature top knot looked elegant and polished on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet. 'Basketball Wives LA' Star Malaysia Pargo Reveals Her Most Coveted Beauty Secrets
Pretty On Fleek: Celebrity Beauty Moments We Loved This Week

‘Basketball Wives LA’ Star Malaysia Pargo Reveals Her Most Coveted Beauty Secrets was originally published on hellobeautiful.com