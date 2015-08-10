Apparently Nicki Minaj IS NOT Pregnant by Meek Mill

℅ HNHH.com

“Sources close to Nicki Minaj say she isn’t pregnant with Meek Mill’s child.

On Saturday night, Nicki Minaj surprised the crowd attending her Pittsburgh “Pinkprint” tour stop by calling her tourmate (and boyfriend) Meek Mill her “baby father” onstage. She even quoted a tweet that contained footage of the exchange and didn’t say whether or not she was messing with us. Today, “sources close to Nicki” have told TMZ that she is in fact not pregnant.

The gossip site cites Nicki’s habit of calling Lil Wayne her “baby daddy” in the past as reasoning for her use of the phrase, and then you have to consider that she also called Drake her “baby father” at Summer Jam last year. It now seems like she wasn’t kidding around when she tweeted the following earlier this year:”

No matter wut he, or anyone else says, Onika Tanya Maraj won't b pushing anyone1 out her vajayjay, until she's married. Now check that — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 7, 2015

