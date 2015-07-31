The Top 8 Reasons Why We Should All Climax Like Our Lives Depend On It, Because It Does

Did you know that Friday July 31st is National Orgasm Day in the UK? Now this fantastic celebration is spreading all over the world, so now it’s National Orgasm Day here in the United States as well.

Don’t try and pretend that orgasms aren’t great. They’re honestly the best thing about having sex, ok maybe not, but they’ve got to be a close second. There’s so many kinds! You can have clitoral orgasms, G Spot orgasms, nipple orgasms, full body orgasms and many, many more.

MUST READ: How To Achieve Your Best Orgasm Ever

Maybe you’re not 100 percent satisfied with the orgasms you’re having, but the upside? Practicing sure is fun!

Not that any of us need any encouragement, but to celebrate National Orgasm Day, LELO, as the world’s leading experts in pleasure, have compiled eight reasons why we should all have more orgasms. Come (see what we did there?) with us to find out what those reasons are:

1. People who orgasm 4 or more times a week look up to 7 years younger

Dr. David Weeks, a British consultant clinical psychologist and former head of old age psychology at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital, surveyed 3500 people and found those who had more orgasms looked younger. A vigorous sex life, Weeks says, was the second-most important determinant of how young a person looked. Only physical activity proved more important than sex in keeping aging at bay.

2. Orgasms are a great natural stress relief and are known to actually relieve pain

When we orgasm the hormone oxytocin is released from nerve cells in the hypothalamus (a region of the brain) into the bloodstream and this molecule, affectionately known as the “love molecule”, helps people feel warm and fuzzy and induces feelings of optimism, increased self-esteem and trust. Studies have also shown that a rise in oxytocin levels can relieve pain including from headache, cramps and overall body aches. Now, we may not always have a partner around to give us that oxytocin action while we’re in pain, but what better excuse to reach for your favorite vibrator?

3. Semen has antidepressant properties

A study from the State University of New York found that women who regularly have unprotected sex are less depressed. Why might that be? Well semen contains a hefty cocktail of molecules including mood-elevating estrogen and oxytocin, cortisol, melatonin, anti-depressant prolactin, thyrotropin releasing hormone and serotonin.

4. Orgasms boost the immune system

Finally, something we love and we don’t have to moderate it. According to the British Medical Journal, there’s a strong correlation between orgasms and mortality rates. Those who orgasm two times a week or more can add up to eight years on to their life. Why? Apparently it boosts the immune system, heart health and brain power. So orgasms make us not only look younger they help us to live longer too. Now where is my vibrator…?

5. Orgasms get better with age

The LELO Global Sex Survey shows only 4 percent of females are fully satisfied with their climax and only 31% orgasm during intercourse. But the older women get, the more satisfaction they report, with more than 75 percent of those over 60 claiming their satisfaction is better than ever before, and more claim to orgasm during intercourse. Whether it’s just from having more practice and knowing your body better, or the fact that older couples are more comfortable bringing a couples sex toy like the IDA™ or the Hula Beads™ into the bedroom, we can’t be sure. Whatever the reason, finally there’s something to look forward to about getting older.

6. Men and women’s orgasm contractions both occur at 0.8 second intervals

Most couples tend not to orgasm together during coitus, with the vast majority of females, 69%, stating they rarely or never orgasm from intercourse alone while 75 percent of males do according to the LELO global sex survey. It’s widely known more than two thirds of all women prefer clitoral stimulation, but did you know that when men and women do reach climax, their orgasmic contractions both occur at 0.8 second intervals. Mind boggling!

7. You can actually train yourself to have a better orgasm

The muscles that contract during orgasm are called PC muscles, a hammock-like structure that supports your pelvic organs. Kegel exercises train this set of muscles, and offer well-known benefits such as better bladder control. However, in both men and women, performing regular Kegels can increase the intensity and frequency of orgasms as well!

Dr. Ian Kerner, author of She Comes First says: “Your intimate muscles are like any other muscle: their power and efficiency improve with a regular work out. It doesn’t need to be a long, tiring, training regimen. You can begin right now, wherever you are: just squeeze your Kegel muscles for 10 seconds and release, then start again as many times as you want throughout the day.”

There are even Kegel training aids available like LELO’s Luna Beads, made famous by 50 Shades and the new Luna Smart Bead, that actually measures your orgasm potential and sets you a personal training routine.

8. Helps tackle insomnia

While (anecdotally) sleepiness after orgasm is more associated with men than women, it can actually similarly affect both sexes. As stated above, our brains release a cocktail of chemicals upon climax, which include oxycotin and vasopressin. These chemicals are associated with releases of melatonin, which help regulate your sleep. And, of course, orgasms soothe anxieties and better prepare you for a solid night’s rest.

Make sure you tune in to watch the premiere of Born Again Virgin on TV One, Wednesday August 5th at 10pm.

RELATED STORIES:

The Top 8 Reasons Why We Should All Climax Like Our Lives Depend On It, Because It Does was originally published on hellobeautiful.com