CLOSE
Original
Home

Stream Migos’s ‘Yung Rich Nation’ Early

0 reads
Leave a comment
106 & Party

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

Migos finally drops its debut album when the hype seems to be dying down. Many people apparently forgot Migos was releasing an album this summer, but Yung Rich Nation is here a week early.

The 15-track debut, which features the singles “Pipe It Up” and “Recognition,” is streaming on Pandora Radio. Check the link below for the Holy Ghost to Future’s Atlantian rule.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Watch Migos Rip #BirthdayBash20 With This Dope Performance [VIDEO]

Migos Member Offset Blasts Media And ‘Racists’ For His Arrest Coverage

Stream Migos’s ‘Yung Rich Nation’ Early was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Migos

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Louis Farrakhan Inducted Into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity…
 5 hours ago
02.07.19
Boxer Rocky Lockridge Dead At 60
 6 hours ago
02.07.19
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown Challenges Offset To ‘Fight Me’ Over…
 8 hours ago
02.07.19
FBI Launches Investigation Of ‘Empire’ Mail After Jussie…
 8 hours ago
02.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close