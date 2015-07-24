Migos finally drops its debut album when the hype seems to be dying down. Many people apparently forgot Migos was releasing an album this summer, but Yung Rich Nation is here a week early.

The 15-track debut, which features the singles “Pipe It Up” and “Recognition,” is streaming on Pandora Radio. Check the link below for the Holy Ghost to Future’s Atlantian rule.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Watch Migos Rip #BirthdayBash20 With This Dope Performance [VIDEO]

Migos Member Offset Blasts Media And ‘Racists’ For His Arrest Coverage

Stream Migos’s ‘Yung Rich Nation’ Early was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Written By: bjosephsny Posted July 24, 2015

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: