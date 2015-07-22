Despite being the best player in the NBA and having the highest selling sneaker in the league, LeBron James isn’t satisfied.

The Daily News reports that LeBron has inked a major deal with Warner Bros for digital content, TV and even movies. This comes as a surprise despite James being a standout in Trainwreck, alongside Amy Schumer and Bill Hader.”Connecting with my fans and telling meaningful stories have always been my passion,” says James.

James also produces the wildly successful show, Survivor’s Remorse which airs on Starz. He already had a knack for the big and small screen as he’s got a production company with his business partner, Maverick Carter and a Disney show in the works.

From the eventual signing of a multi-million dollar deal with the Cavs, and having a $90 million contract with Nike, LeBron is setting himself up pretty nice for that retirement life.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

LeBron James Still Has Nightmares About Losing In The Finals

Dwyane Wade’s Vacation With Gabrielle Union, Carmelo, La La, LeBron, & More Will Give You Major FOMO

LeBron James Has Opted Out Of His Contract With The Cavaliers

LeBron James Completely Deserves This Huge Warner Bros. Deal was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Written By: brucegoodwin Posted July 22, 2015

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: