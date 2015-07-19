Daddy Daughter Time: Obama And First Daughters Take On NYC

There will always be something especially heartwarming about seeing a dad with his daughters. And even the leader of the free world has to take some time out of his busy schedule to spend with his wonderful daughters. It was reported by the Associated Press that the weekend was Obama’s idea because as the two first daughters – Sasha, 14 and Malia, 17 – are getting older, it seems that they don’t quite think of their Dad as the number one person to hang out with anymore. (Even if he is the president of the country.)

Malia, as we know, is reportedly in Brooklyn working on the set of Girls. But it doesn’t look like she took her sister or Dad on set. Instead the Obama’s were seen in Central Park according to The Root, walking casually like they’re just like the rest of us. They went to go and to see the Broadway musical “Hamilton” as well, and of course got to see an after-hours tour of the fabulous and newly-revamped Whitney Museum of Art. And if you aren’t jealous enough, they also got dinner ar the impossible-to-get-a-reservation Carbone. I’m sure the restaurant found a way to “fit” them in.

Looks like it was a perfect weekend indeed!

See more photos of their outing here:

President Obama Takes His Girls To NYC [PHOTOS]
1. President Obama Visits NYC With Sasha & Malia It was a good day for a walk as President Obama took his daughters, Sasha and Malia out to Central Park.
2. President Obama Visits NYC With Sasha & Malia The girls were joined by a few friends, some secret service…
3. President Obama Visits NYC With Sasha & Malia and apparently the entire island of Manhattan!
4. President Obama Visits NYC With Sasha & Malia Yep, wherever the president goes, the multitudes follow.
5. President Obama Visits NYC With Sasha & Malia He was pretty good about connecting with the people during his daddy daughter day.
6. President Obama Visits NYC With Sasha & Malia Not a bad Saturday overall.

