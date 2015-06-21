CLOSE
Real Talk with Ms. Ebony J
Praise Report: Jay Z Gives Glory About His Miracle Child (Video)

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers!

Here’s one of my favorite songs that a father wrote for his child. Jay Z shows his appreciation for his miracle child in this music video, check it out in video below:

