Praise Report: Jay Z Gives Glory About His Miracle Child (Video)

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers!

Here’s one of my favorite songs that a father wrote for his child. Jay Z shows his appreciation for his miracle child in this music video, check it out in video below:

Like the wiz on Facebook: 101.1 the Wiz and Follow us on Twitter & Instagram:@WizNationCincy

On Air Talent (Sunday 1-8am) and Media Personality

Ms. Ebony J “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram: @EbonyJShow

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: