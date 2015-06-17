CLOSE
Eminem In Talks To Produce Music For New Television Series ‘Narc’

Source: PIERRE ANDRIEU / Getty

Eminem is combining his music talents with his producing talents, as he is reportedly in talks of executive producing and writing music for the television series Narc. The Shady Records head is said to be working with Joe Carnahan, who originally made the movie in 2001.

From Deadline:

Like in the movie, which starred Ray Liotta and Jason Patric as Detroit police detectives investigating the murder of an undercover cop, the city will have a major presence on the show, also a crime thriller. It was put in development by Paramount TV about a year ago.

