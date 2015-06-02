CLOSE
Eminem Finally Releases “Southpaw”

FRANCE-MUSIC-EMINEM

Source: PIERRE ANDRIEU / Getty

New Eminem isn’t necessarily good Eminem, but it’s still new Eminem. After previewing it a little bit over a week back, Em finally drops “Southpaw.” It doesn’t mark a return to former glory or anything; it’s one of those stadium tracks in the vein of “Not Afraid” and “Survival.”

Listen to “Southpaw,” which appears on the soundtrack of the Jake Gyllenhaal-starring movie of the same name, below.

Eminem Finally Releases “Southpaw” was originally published on theurbandaily.com

